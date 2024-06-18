Ogun: Suspected cultist, armed robber nabbed while driving one-way

A suspected cultist and armed robber, identified as Alole Johnson, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command with several dangerous weapons while driving one-way on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a Situation Report sighted by The Eagle Online, the suspect was arrested in his Toyota Corolla car.

Johnson, who was said to be driving one-way on the long bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, had with him two locally made pistols, two live cartridges, an axe, a long cutlass, criminal charms, four ATM cards, a bunch of ID cards, liquid substances believed to be gums, N2,000 and a small bag.

The team that apprehended him was said to have been led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Omosoigbe Claudius.

The officer, who was on motorcycle patrol on the long bridge outward Lagos, observed the car stop on the fast lane, driving against traffic with full lights on.

The Eagle Online was made to understand: “Upon approaching the vehicle, they noticed a young man, later identified as Alole Johnson of Ibafo Area, who appeared to be intoxicated and suspicious.”

It was learnt that the patrol team attempted to rescue him from the bridge to the station and upon searching his vehicle, the above listed weapons were discovered.

“The suspect was arrested and during interrogation, claimed no knowledge of the items. His residence was searched and a military camouflage cap was found,” the Situation Report said.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, told The Eagle Online that the DCB is currently investigating the suspect, adding that the evidence will be transferred to the SCIID in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for further inquiries.