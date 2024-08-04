State collates debt of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service has requested the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies to forward all outstanding non-tax liabilities such as levies, fees and fines owed by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company for enforcement.

The Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Jerry Adams, made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday to newsmen.

The request was issued to the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service, Kaduna State Water Administration Corporation, Kaduna State Water Regulatory Commission and Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that KADIRS on Friday sealed the KAEDCO’s Head Office in Kaduna over N600 million unpaid tax.

Also, KAEDCO, after KADIRS’ exercise on the same day, disconnected the Kaduna State Government House over a N2.9 billion electricity debt.

Adams explained that the sealing of KAEDCO’s head office was a consequence of just the N600 million tax liability accruable to the state.

He said other levies, fines and rates payable to the state were yet to be considered.

Going forward, Adams said the service was open to further engagements with KAEDCO and all the relevant parties for an amicable resolution of the issues.

He equally said: “In the ongoing issues between KAEDCO and Kaduna State Government, Governor Uba Sani is committed to attracting investors and improving the ease of doing business in the state.

“Investors are equally expected to carry out their civic responsibilities of paying taxes for the improvement of infrastructure, security and overall service delivery for the businesses to thrive.”

Adams reminded the public of the provisions of section 3, subsection 2 (b) and (c) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law.

The executive chairman explained that the provisions mandated KADIRS to collect and enforce the payment of taxes, levies, fees and rates due to all the MDAs and local governments of the state.

He restated KADIRS’s commitment to an equitable taxation, adding that they would not overburden the poor with taxes.

Adams said: “Rather, we will identify and carry out enforcement measures on tax evasive, non-compliant organisations and high net worth individuals without minding whose ox is gored.”

