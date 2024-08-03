How Ethiopian Airlines offloaded us from a flight for a Minister — Family + Video

An unidentified family has recounted how they were taken off a flight in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia by Ethiopian Airlines for a Minister from the country.

The woman of the family recounted the ordeal in an interview with Larry Madowo, a social media influencer.

According to Madowo, who was also on the flight, Ethiopian Airlines had called him a liar for reporting the issue because his initial video did not cover the entire episode.

He said: “RECEIPTS: Ethiopian Airlines called me a liar, so I tracked down the passenger in my viral video who was offloaded for a minister.

“ET called police on Aisha and her husband, forced them to delete their videos & left them stranded in Addis for 24hrs.

“They’ve received no apology.”

According to the lady, they were on their way to the United Kingdom when they were asked to leave the flight after she had boarded.

This was to create room for a Minister.

She said apart from not providing any form of comfort for them, their passport and all forms of identification were confiscated by officials of the airline and Ethiopian policemen.

She said they did not fly until 24 hours after despite the promise to put them on the next available flight the next day.

Despite the fact that they were at the airport at 6am as they were instructed, they did not fly until 11pm the following day.

