Protest: Police speak on reported killing of teenager in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the reported killing of a teenager allegedly by a bullet fired by its operatives during the #EndBadGovernance protest in the Kubwa area of Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh.

According to Adeh, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Bennett Igweh, said his men were not responsible for the death of the teenager.

She said in the statement on Saturday: “In response to the video footage making the rounds alleging the killing of a yet-to-be-identified teenager by police operatives in Kubwa by Zenith Bank while protesting on August 3, 2024, the FCT police command hereby debunks the allegations, stating that its operatives are not responsible for the killing of the teenager, as the operatives deployed to the axis were not issued lethal arms but only with anti-riot equipment not capable of occasioning the death of the teenager.

“In light of the rather infuriated incident, the commissioner of police has ordered that an immediate investigation be conducted to ascertain the remote cause of death of the deceased, calling on well-meaning residents to provide the command with necessary information to aid the investigation.

“While expressing profound condolences to the family of the bereaved, he assures the family and public of swift justice, as effort is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

“Also, the command is aware of the antics of mischief makers who may want to exploit the current situation in the country to spread false information with the aim at misleading and causing apprehension in the populace; it therefore calls on residents to shun such misinformation, as the command is committed to ensuring the security and safety of all and sundry.”

