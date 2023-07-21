Spotify’s Afrobeats site: How Afrobeats has seamlessly fused with other genres

828 828

Afrobeats in recent times has been known to reinvent itself through the fusion with other music genres. Which are some of the key genres that Afrobeats has been fused with over the years?

What do the fans think of these fusion sounds? What has been the impact of fusing Afrobeats with other sounds?

This week’s update to Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams site has the answers.

Spotify, the streaming giant launched the site last month to track Afrobeats’ explosive growth from West Africa to a globally recognised sound. The site is updated bi-weekly, and has so far journeyed through Afrobeats origins and its evolution.

New this week:

Afrobeats’ ability to fuse and blend with other genres is likely down to the fact that it’s wrapped up in its DNA. According to research conducted by Kuvora on behalf of Spotify, 90 per cent of fans agree that fusing Afrobeats with other sounds has been helpful to its growth.

The latest update to the site delves into the Fusion of Afrobeats with genres such as Amapiano, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Reggae and more. Also added to the site, is how the fusion of Afrobeats has contributed to the pan-Africanism of the sound, allowing artists from other countries to infuse the genre with their own local sounds.

This week’s expert videos include:

Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s West Africa Editor

ALSO READ:

Efya, a Ghanaian artist

Seyi Shay, a Nigerian singer and songwriter

Kofi Bansah, a Ghanaian music producer

Obi Asika, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels

May7ven, a UK based Afrobeats artist and pioneer

New data updates include:

Most liked Afrobeats tracks

Most playlisted Afrobeats tracks

Hours streamed male vs female

Curated list of Afrobeats fusion tracks

“The current Afrobeats sound we know and love has always been on a constant journey of evolving. Now to see that progress into more fusion with global and continental sounds is very exciting,” says Benewaah Boateng, Spotify’s West Africa Editor.

Fusion is now live at afrobeats.byspotify.com where an immersive journey into the world of Afrobeats awaits.