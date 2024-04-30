Solar cameras for 3rd Mainland Bridge by June — Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, said on Monday that solar cameras would be installed on the Third Mainland Bridge by June.

Umahi said this after a routine inspection of the under deck at Iddo, Carter and the Third Mainland bridges in Lagos.

He said that similar improvement was planned for Carter Bridge, subject to budget approval.

The Minister said that the Federal Government had taken proactive measures to address the condition of the piles supporting the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said that erosion and illegal mining had damaged the piles, and a consultant would be contacted on the repairs.

Umahi said, “We’re working on a number of bridges inherited; we inherited construction work on Eko bridge, Marina bridge, Liverpool bridge, all done by Build Well.

“Even the Independence Bridge and Iganmu Bridge.

“On top of the bridges, we have almost finished the deck job, though we are extending the deck job, and then we are also constructing CCTV and observation room.

“Then, below the deck, we are working on the piles, and then, we now see the pier caps.

“These are the works that are going on under the deck.

“We still have one major work that we’re going to be looking at.

“We’ll be doing a meeting with Julius Berger to look at one of the most serious and challenging jobs, and that is the work that is right below the pier caps, that’s the piles and then the deck bed.”

Umahi advised the contractors to accelerate construction work on the bridges before the lagoon tide rises in June.