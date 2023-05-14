Seun Kuti slaps policeman, IGP orders his arrest + Video

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti.

This followed a viral video over the weekend in which he was seen slapping a policeman in uniform in public glare.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the order of IGP Baba for Kuti’s arrest in a statement on Saturday night.

Adejobi said Baba has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the alleged assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

He said: “The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IG has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

“IG Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

But defending himself before the statement by Adejobi, Kuti said the policeman he assaulted allegedly attempted to murder him and his family.

He said the policeman has since apologised to him.

He wrote on Instagram: “He tried to kill me and my family.

“I have the proof but I no dey chase clout.

“He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges.

“Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose his job.”

Taking to his Instagram page again after Adejobi’s statement, Kuti said: “I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation!

“I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”