The Senate says it will on Thursday begin screening of nominees to occupy positions in the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru and the National Communication Commission.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had set up a 7-man ad hoc committee, headed by Senator Teslim Folarin to screen the nominees and report to the senate on the next legislative day (Tuesday).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, sent a letter to the senate, requesting confirmation of the nominees.

The nominees are: Aliyu Abubakar (North East), Prof. Millionaire Abowei (South South) and Abdulazeez Salman (North Central) as Non-Executive Commissioners as well as Uba Maska who was reappointed as Executive Commissioner for NCC.

For NIPSS, he nominated Prof. Habu Galadima as the substantive Director-General in accordance with Section 5(2) of NIPSS Act.

Motion for the constitution of the ad hoc committee was moved at the plenary by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Earlier, the motion to invite the nominees to appear for the screening in the committee of a whole on Thursday was rescinded.

This followed a contrary motion moved by Senator Abdullahi Sabi, the Senate Deputy Whip and seconded by Senator Barau Jubrin who called for the appointment of the ad hoc committee.