The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the commemoration of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud.

Lawan, in his goodwill message, urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to imbibe the virtues of peace, tolerance, justice and love for one another as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

Lawan said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should be an occasion for renewal of commitment to ideals that will enhance peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

He charged Muslims in particular to always emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad, which include honesty, love for others and peaceful co-existence.

He said: “Prophet Muhammad preached and lived for peace and that is the virtue expected of every Muslim, particularly in a diverse society such as ours.

“This year’s occasion is another opportunity to further thank the Almighty Allah for his continued guidance and intervention in the challenges in our society.”

The Senate President said the 9th National Assembly will continue to do its utmost to make a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians through appropriate legislations.

