The Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi, on Monday justified death penalty for hate speech, adding that there is no going back on the proposed bill.

The Deputy Senate Whip is the sponsor of the Hate Speech Bill, which was passed into first reading last week.

Addressing newsmen, Senator Sabi lamented that there have been series of mischievous report on the bill but that will not stop him from going ahead.

He recalled that the bill was sponsored in the 8th Senate before it lapsed with that session, adding that he decided not to go ahead with the bill because of the political atmosphere in the country at that time.

He said: “Unfortunately, there are mischievous reports about hate speech bill, which I sponsored on the floor of the Senate on the 12th of November, 2018.

“Unknown to some people, I actually sponsored that bill in the 8th Senate which the atmosphere was not right at that time because it clashed with campaign time.

“Between that time and now, I have listened attentively and has read copiously all reactions and comments by highly respected Nigerians and they have been very erroneous in their submission.

“In sponsoring that bill, I did that sincerely and without any mischief to ensure that there is order and good governance in Nigeria.”