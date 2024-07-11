Senate confirms Argungu as Chairman, Police Service Commission

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Hashimu Argungu as Chairman, Police Service Commission.

Also confirmed as Secretary and Member were Chief Onyemuche Nnamani and Frederick Lakanu.

This followed adoption of the report of the Committee on Police Affairs at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdulhamid Ahmed (APC-Jigawa) said the professional track records of the nominees validates the fact that they are persons of proven integrity and ability.

According to him, there is no petition or any adverse security report against their nomination.

He said their qualifications, track record of excellence, professional services and cognate experience confirmed and affirmed their suitability and competence to be appointed for the positions.

He therefore urged the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Contributing, Sen.Seriake Dickson(PDP-Bayelsa) said the committee performed its duties as was requested by the senate.

He said he has a personal knowledge of the nominees in the course of his service at various levels, while urging the Senate to confirm the nominees.

Sen. Ahmed Lawan (APC-Yobe) commended the committee for conducting a thorough screening on the nominees.

He said the nominees were all qualified for the positions, expressing hope that they would perform creditably.

He said there was a disagreement between the office of Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission on who should recruit new police officers, saying that the matter ended at the Supreme Court.

This, Lawan said, was a bad experience, saying that the Senate must insist that whatever issues between the two organisations should be resolved.

He expressed the belief that the nominees are well qualified to do the job, while urging the committee to closely monitor the activities of the two organisations.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio said the committee on police affairs should ensure oversight functions to avoid the mistakes of the past, particularly the idea of the office of the Inspector-General of Police struggling with the police service commission on issues of recruitment.

“In the last two years, we probably would have had additional 20,000 Nigerians into the Nigerian Police Force.

“But unfortunately as a result of personality clashes, the issues went as far as the Supreme Court.

“Whether withdrawn or not withdrawn, this police service commission we have just cleared today.

And so the Office of the Inspector-General of Police should be cautioned to take the interest of Nigerians into consideration and security of this nation uppermost and not their personal interest.

“They should work harmoniously toward the realisation of Mr President’s vision that Nigerians should be allowed to sleep with their eyes closed.”

