Minister lauds Supreme Court judgement, plans LGs conference

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, has thrown his full support behind the Supreme Court’s decision to grant autonomy to local governments in the country.

The Eagle Online had reported that the Supreme Court has barred the 36 governors of the federation from further retaining or utilising funds that are allocated for the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

According to the court, it is illegal and unconstitutional for governors to continue to receive and seize funds allocated to LGAs.

It maintained that the “dubious practice”, which has gone on for over two decades, was a clear violation of Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, held that no House of Assembly of any state has the power to make laws that could, in any manner, interfere with funds allocated for the LGAs.

Stressing that the law mandated that LGAs must be governed by democratically elected officials, the Supreme Court ordered that forthwith, funds allocated for the LGAs must be directly paid to them from the federation account.

Speaking on the development at the opening of a two-day retreat for ministry staff in Abuja on Thursday, Jisalo stated that the autonomy would foster development in local governments.

Jisalo noted that with the autonomy granted to LGs, the staff of the ministry must perform its constitutional responsibilities to better the lives of the citizens.

He said, “I have been informed that the Supreme Court judgment has given the autonomy of local governments in the country. That is to say, the state assembly will also legislate on the activities of local government, including the tenure of a local government administration.

“We are resolute to perform. And we have no excuse as a ministry not to perform. We will ensure that our effort will be translated meaningfully into improvements to the lives of our citizens of our country.”

According to Jisalo, the ministry would organise a conference for local government leaders as well as the traditional rulers before the end of the year.

“It will also help to develop, particularly the administration of the local government system and the chieftaincy affairs.

“The traditional rulers are under our office. And as such, we are going to have a local government conference in Nigeria.

“We are also going to have a conference of traditional rulers in Nigeria this year,” he disclosed.

Speaking on the retreat, the minister said it would help to strategise and improve the ministry’s performance.

“The retreat is a fundamental moment for us to reflect, to evaluate, and to strategize on how we can improve our performance management system and intergovernmental coordination to improve better services to our Nigerian people.

“The retreat marks a real commitment to excellence in our service delivery. The outcome will have far-reaching implications on our ministry and the entire nation,” he noted.

