Security guard docked for alleged theft

A 23-year-old security guard, ThankGod Ishaku, was docked in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday for alleged theft.

The police charged the defendant, of Kubwa, with theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Bello Sheida, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Nov. 30.

Ogada alleged that the defendant was employed as a guard to work at Ramodo Street, Kubwa, Abuja but stole one water heater and an Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) control switch.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant stole a borehole cable measuring 50 metres, valued N120,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and told the court that his friends committed the act.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi said the surety must provide two passport photographs, driver’s licence or national identity card and print out of bank verification number (BVN).

He adjourned the case until Jan.19 for hearing.





