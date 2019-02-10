RRS arrests Uber driver killers, recovers cars

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested two suspected robbers for killing a Uber driver and stealing his Hyundai Elantra car with the registration number EPE 676 EC.

The arrest of the suspects followed a directive from the new State Police boss, Zubairu Muazu, to the Commander of the RRS, Olatunji Disu, that the culprits should be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The two suspects: Humble Peter Robert, 33; and Gideon Achibong, 36, were arrested on February 4, 2019 at about noon in Aboki Estate, Lekki, Lagos, while removing the car parts for sale to a scrap metal dealer.

Investigations by the police revealed that Robert, an ex-convict and a bus conductor, in company of three others, now at large, had three days before his arrest conspired to hijack a Uber car and sell it off.

On the said day, the quartet: Emma, David, Dolapo and Robert, at about 11pm waved down the deceased, Sunday Obasi, in Lekki.

They told him they were going to Ikate and he charged them N1,000.

Before getting to their destination, the suspects told the driver that they wanted to ease themselves.

It was at this point they descended on the driver.

They killed him and pushed him off the car into the road before driving the car to Beach Road, Lekki, where they hid it for two days while looking for buyer.

According to Robert: “I was sitting in front of the car with the driver.

“We seized and hit him with stones several times.

“He complained that he was sick.

“We pushed him beside the road and went away with the car, a wine colour Hyundai Elantra.

“At the Beach Road, Lekki, where we parked the car, we swapped the number plate of the car with a Volkswagen Passat car (FKJ 708 CA) close by.

“We left it for two days hoping to contact buyers for the car.

“Emma, also a UBER driver, is our ring leader.

“He noticed that the driver was operating offline before deciding that we hijack the car from him.

“The following day when one of us visited where we hijacked the car, we noticed the guy’s remains was already in police body bag.

“We contacted Archibong to assist us in disposing off the car.

“The buyers we invited indicated that they can only buy the car parts.

“It was in the process of dismantling the car that RRS patrol vehicle spotted us and arrested two of us.

“Emma, Dolapo and David are on the run.”

Commenting on the development, Commissioner Muazu stated that investigations were continuing on the case.

He noted that the Command would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that the fleeing suspect are made to face justice.

