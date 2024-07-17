Rotary to reduce maternal, child mortality in FCT – DG

The District Governor of the Rotary International for District 9127, Rtn. Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri on Wednesday said the organisation is committed to the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the Federal Capital Territory.

He also said Rotary will embark on a mass health campaign for mothers to give their children the best care.

He, however, led 40 clubs to donate vital medical equipment and drugs to over 500 women in Dutse Baupma and Dutse Alhaji.

Nwanoshiri, who said maternal and child health is one of the seven areas of focus of Rotary International, unfolded the agenda at the launch of a major outreach in the Basic Health Care Centre, Dutse Alhaji.

He said: “We are here today to mark one of the seven Areas of Focus of Rotary called Maternal and Child Health. Rotary is determined to reduce mortality of mothers and children in the FCT.

“Besides awareness campaign on basic hygiene for mothers and children, about 40 Rotary clubs have pulled resources to donate some vital equipment and drugs to the Primary Health Care Clinic in Dutse Alhaji.

“We have all that is used for childbirth: medical maternity equipment, birth kits, mosquito nets, drugs for families pregnant women and new mothers.

“We also have digital waste cases and other essential materials.”

“With the awareness advocacy embedded in this project, we believed this would make the desired impact on the beneficiaries and the community at large while helping to bring the necessary attention to the needs of indigent communities around the country” .

The District Governor said more projects will soon be executed.

Nwanoshiri added: “After this project, we take the next Rotary month and what it talks about in Rotary. We have seven areas of focus, and we target our projects one by one”.

The District Head of Dutse Baupma, Abuja,Chief Haruna Gwyendaye, praised Rotary for donating apparatuses.

He said the equipment would be put to good use by the beneficiaries.

The District Governor-elect, Dame Princess Joy Okoro, said reaching out to rural communities like Dutse Baupma and the Dutse Alhaji health facility is the core objective of Rotary.

She said the objective was to bridge the gap in rural areas.

“We felt that to get close to the people, that is what Rotary is talking about. Get close to the community that the government might not easily reach.

“We provide mosquito nets, especially for pregnant women and nursing mothers, to avert issues like malaria.

“We also offer birth control apparatuses, including condoms for both men and women, to help families plan better and live healthier lives.”

The District Chair of Maternal and Child Health, Lovina Okorn-Ntui, said bridging the gap in healthcare access is a key priority for Rotary, which influenced the choice of an indigent community for this project.

According to her, the initiative targets over 500 women in Dutse Baupma and Dutse Alhaji, with the clubs collaborating closely with local leaders to ensure effective distribution and support.

“We came here, did a NEEDS assessment, and asked the facility what they would like us to support them with. They needed a digital BP apparatus, plastic chairs, and digital baby weighing scales, among others which we are donating today.

“Besides donating materials to the pregnant women and the health facility, the project is also focusing on creating awareness and advocacy, that is why we are urging pregnant women to register for antenatal care early.

“If you register on time, get your vitals checked on time, everything will be brought under control,” she added

Dr. Deborah Joshua, Officer in Charge of the Dutse Alhaji Primary Health Care Centre, expressed joy over the Rotary Club’s donation, stating it would create a lasting impact, considering that the FCT had already begun preparations, including training health workers, with full implementation of maternal and child health initiatives set to commence in the coming days.

She said: “The drugs, equipment, and everything given to us today are essential for pregnant women to stay healthy throughout their pregnancy, including the drugs that will prevent the PCB from dropping to the point of being prone to bleeding during delivery.

“With these products, having vitamin C, paracetamol, and antimalarials in case a woman develops malaria during pregnancy, we are well-equipped.

“The drugs are in good shape and still within their shelf life. They are not expired medication. We promise to put them to good use to reach out to the population we have in mind”.

