Tinubu appoints new Head of Civil Service 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Didi Esther Walson-Jack, as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with effect from August 14, 2024.

Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several Ministries.

The new appointee will take over from the incumbent Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on August 13, 2024.

President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.

