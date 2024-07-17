Celebrating Primate Henry Ndukuba at 63, a cat with nine lives, by Folu Olamiti 

It is another special day for our energetic and spiritual father, the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Most Revd Henry Chukudum Ndukuba, as he turns another year on 18 July 2024. From his humble beginning at Ogberuru in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, and through his 63 years on mother earth, he has passed through the ups and downs of this world.

Indeed, but for the big God who is always by his side, he would have been long forgotten. Sampler: during his early pastoral duties at Gombe, he had all his earthly possessions destroyed by a mystery fire. At another point, Boko Haram came calling. The terrorists invaded his residence with the sole aim of killing him and his beloved wife Angela. Again, God proved His awesome power and majesty as the bullets meant to terminate their lives whistled past them and they stayed alive to tell the story. Not only that, God renewed his strength and he saw himself jump over a wall-the height of which could qualify him to compete at the Olympics. Yet, his ordeal was not over. He suffered a life-threatening heart disease and was almost gone but for the big God, who, again, stood by his side to save and revive him.

Many, indeed, are the sufferings of the righteous but the good Lord sees him through them all. Unknown to Ndukuba, the Lord was preparing him for the greater assignment of leading the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. His passion for evangelism across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and the world over got him heavenly approval. He is a sound Biblical Scholar, Teacher, Master Liturgist, prolific writer, Pastor and an accomplished Evangelist. He loves the Lord Jesus Christ and has a great heart for the Word of God. Today, rural evangelism is spreading like bush fire . His vision of mission fields is gaining traction not only in Nigeria; Africa, but worldwide. Looking back, our Primate will today be grateful to God as he sings Stanza 4 of the song titled: IN CHRIST ALONE :: “No guilt in life, no fear in death This is the power of Christ in me Life’s first cry to final breath Jesus commands my destiny No power of hell, no scheme of man Can ever pluck me from His hand Till He returns or calls me home Here in the power of Christ I’ll stand.”

Here now is an abridged version of the Life and Times of Primate Ndukuba: Henry Chukudum Ndukuba was born on the 18th of July 1961, to Mr. and Mrs. Silas O. Ndukuba of Ogberuru in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Both parents were Christian Missionary Society (now known as Anglican) school and church teachers in the Diocese of Orlu, (which happens to be Henry’s home diocese). Young Henry attended Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, and wrote and passed his West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in 1978. While in secondary school, precisely in 1977, he gave his life to Jesus Christ as a teenager. This meant a brand-new beginning for him.

He started his working life in Kano State Library, Ministry of Education, where he was between 1977 and 1980. It was while in Kano that he received the call into the gospel ministry and was subsequently sent to the Theological College of Northern Nigeria (TCNN), Bukuru, where he was between 1980 and 1984 obtained his Bachelors of Divinity (B.D) degree. He did his mandatory one-year national service in Kano State (1984-1985). He was ordained into the Holy Order diaconate in 1984, and priesthood 1985.

Ndukuba served in St Georges Anglican Church, Borupai, Kano, till he was sent to teach in St. Francis of Assisi Theological College, Wusasa, Zaria in 1985. He served in many capacities and headed the college as the acting Dean.In July 1996, he was moved back to be the Archdeacon of Kano and helped stabilize the diocese of Kano after some turbulent period.

His zeal for the Lord and love for mission was evident. In July 1999, he was requested to return as Dean of St. Francis College, Wusasa, but by September 1999, he was elected the Bishop of Gombe. Nineteen years after, he was elected Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical province and presented January 12, 2018, and on 24th September 2019, he got elected by the Episcopal Synod as Primate of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. Ndukuba obtained a Masters of Arts degree (M.A) in Systematic Theology from Durham University, England, in 1990, and yet another M.A in Christian Education at the Princeton Theological Seminary, New Jersey, USA, in 1996. He distinguished himself as a scholar by winning the 1996 John Havran’s Princeton prize for Christian Education.

Henry Ndukuba is a servant of God and God’s people. He loves God and has received the grace to teach, preach and stand out as an evangelist and missioner. His Episcopacy has been a blessing to the church of God. He is the chairman of the liturgy and spirituality committee of the Church of Nigeria whose responsibility is to produce the Annual Bible study Manual, Daily Fountain Devotional, Sunday School Manual and Youth Devotional for the Church of Nigeria. His committee produced the New Book of Common Prayer and Hymnal for the Church of Nigeria.

He also serves as the chairman of the Church of Nigeria Historical Records and Artifacts Committee, a body charged with the responsibility of recording and preserving the historical records and artifacts of the Church and set up an Archives for the Church.

As the Bishop of Gombe, the Anglican Church has grown from 18 congregation to over 150 churches. God has blessed the Diocese through the humble service of faith of this servant of God and the pastors. Church planting and evangelism, raising of lay and pastoral leadership and discipleship remain the core of his ministry. He works with communities and leaders of Gombe State to see to peaceful coexistence and community development. In order to sustain the ministry of the gospel in Gombe State,

Bishop Henry Ndukuba has worked with Luke Partnership, Nigeria Bible Translation Trust and Seed Company to produce literary materials and translate the Bible and Jesus film into 10 of the 17 tribal languages in the state. He is the BOT Chairman of LIST, the registered body working on translation of Bible, Jesus Film and literary materials in Nigeria languages especially minority languages in Nigeria.

The work of ministry is ongoing for there are still many lands to conquer. The harvest is plentiful and the laborers are few but thanks be to the Lord of the harvest for with Him, all things are possible Furthermore, he is a sound Biblical Scholar, Teacher, Master Liturgist, prolific writer, Pastor and an accomplished Evangelist. He loves the Lord Jesus Christ and has a great heart for the Word of God.

Bishop Henry is married to Mrs. Angela E. Ndukuba (Nee Okoro), an accomplished servant of God, Educationist and mother in God’s church. They are blessed with six children and a grandson and two granddaughters.

