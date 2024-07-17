Rotary District 9112 Governor promises life-changing projects at installation 

The pioneer Governor of Rotary International (RI) District 9112, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, has said that the new Rotary year, which began on 1st of July, would witness several life-changing projects.

The Governor spoke at his installation over the weekend.

He told the distinguished audience at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, that the interventions would include the star project, which is the construction and furnishing of vocational and technical centre for youths. He valued the project at N220 million.

Receiving the baton from Rotarian Ifeanyi Rita Ejezie, the last Governor of RI District 9110, from where emerged RI Districts 9111 and 9112, Adenekan said the Rotary year would also witness a coastal restoration initiative, planting of coconut trees, among other flora along the Atlantic Ocean inland Lagos and Ogun States.

He announced that the event would hold next Sunday at the ocean front of the Atlantic Ocean. “We expect that we will have 1,000 Rotarians planting trees at the same time on that day. We intend to spend over N20 million on this”, he further said.

The new DG said that the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy would be held at Sea School, Apapa in August. He explained: “We aim to develop, empower and train over 500 youths between the ages of 14 and 25 years for the future and prepare them for leadership. We intend to spend over N20 million on this”.

Adenekan said that the District’s membership goal in the 2024-2025 Rotary year is to grow by 30 percent and develop 25 new clubs. He then extended invitation to guests at the event to join the Rotary family.

On The Rotary Foundation (TRF), he said that the goal is to raise $1.2 million in the new year, disclosing that TRF has been the leading force in the eradication of polio since 1985. “Our Foundation has attained a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than 14 years. I appeal to you to consider donating to The Rotary Foundation through District 9112”, he urged.

Also Read:

Adenekan charged the audience to continue supporting Rotary with their generous donations, as it hoped to continue to empower “our communities, foster goodwill, and create life-changing opportunities. We look forward to the years ahead with enthusiasm. Let us renew our commitment to Rotary with the vision of advancing peace, promoting health and education, alleviating poverty”.

He thanked the past leaders, particularly the past District Governors for their dedication to service of humanity. He said: “We are building upon the rich history of 38 years of growth and the development of membership, service projects, public image, commitment to The Rotary Foundation, tenacity of our past District Governors and Rotarians exemplified at the now defunct District 9110, which has given birth to Districts 9111 and 9112.

“We thank God for these giants on whose shoulders we stand as we began District 9112 effectively from 1st of July”.

He reminded fellow Rotarians of the RI theme for the 2024-2025, which was unveiled last January by RI President, Stephanie Urchick. He said that with the theme, the ‘Magic of Rotary’, she urged Rotarians to create the magic of Rotary with every project completed, every dollar donated to The Rotary Foundation, and every new member admitted to Rotary”.

The event was laced with glitz and glamour with celebrated musician and songwriter, 9ice (real name: Abolore Adegbola Akande) thrilling the audience.

Post Views: 1