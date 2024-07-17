Nigeria: US explores more opportunities in different sectors

The US Consul-General to Nigeria, Will Stevens, on Tuesday said the Government of the United States of America had expressed willingness to invest more in Nigeria’s tech and education sector for mutual development of both countries.

He said this during a visit of President Joe Biden’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement Team to Lagos.

Specifically, the team visited Vibranuim Valley Tech City at Ikeja, Lagos.

Stevens said that for the US Government to better understand the African market, it sent the PAC-ADE team to further bolster economic, technology, cultural and education ties in Nigeria.

According to Stevens, the diaspora council are people from the academia, finance, business, tech, think-tanks, and religious sectors.

Stevens said that by engaging with government officials, civil society leaders, tech leaders and private-sector partners, they would be able to promote diaspora-led investments in various sectors.

He said: “Also, through the various dialogues, they can advise the US president on how to develop better strategies and bring more investment to the continent.

“We are also touring tech centres to see the incredible advances that are happening in the sector here in Lagos and in Nigeria to make investments.”

While taking the delegates on a tour, Moyosore Asubiojo, General Manager of Vibranuim Valley, said the tech city had different technology companies that were focused on various sectors such as Power, Aviation, Education and Fintech.

Asubiojo said the companies were striving to leverage technology to address challenges not only in Nigeria, but also beyond its borders.

She said: “Some of the tech companies are Power Tech, EduTech VigiPay, and AviTech among others.

“We incubate numerous tech companies here, seeking ways to use technology to solve problems in Nigeria and globally.”

Asubiojo added that they also specialised in talent outsourcing by connecting organisations to the best skilled talents in Africa under its garden academy company.

NAN reports that the PAC-ADE’s visit follows the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s week-long visit from January 21 to 26, 2024 to some African countries seeking to build on the December 2022 US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

Blinken’s visit was to expand fast-growing economic, development and security partnerships across the African continent.

