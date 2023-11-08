Robbery gang members kill member for cheating them of loots

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested four robbery suspects over the alleged murder of their gang member following a dispute on sharing of their loot.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made the revelation on Tuesday in Akure.

She spoke when she paraded the suspects and 14 others before newsmen.

Odunlami-Omisanya, a Superintendent of Police, said that the deceased gang member, Shahabi Jadi, was macheted to death along Ehinowo Camp near Ondo town on October 28.

She said: “Upon receipt of the information, police, through intelligence gathering, arrested one Blessing Okon, 20.

“During interrogation, the young man gave verifiable information that led to the arrest of the following suspects: Gabriel Japhet, 26; Osha Phenus, 23; and Gbenga Timothy, aged 22 years.

“The suspect further stated that the deceased was a member of their robbery squad, but they had a scuffle when he cheated them and refused to give them their share of the proceeds of their loot.”

Odunlami-Omisanya said 14 other suspects were equally arrested for crimes ranging from cultism to unlawful possession of firearms and attempted murder.

Others are unlawful possession of human hands, rape and unlawful possession of Indian hemp among others.

The spokesperson said that one of the 14 suspects, a farmer, resident at Kidimo Camp in Irele, Irele Local Government Area of the Ondo State, attempted to behead his brother, Daniel Moyoloye, 35, and in the process cut off his left hand.

She added: “The suspect claimed his brother accused him of stealing his palm fruits and this led to a heated argument between them and out of anger, the former brought out a cutlass and macheted the latter’s left arm and immediately fled into the bush.”

The police spokesperson said that the suspect was later arrested by the police.

Odunlami-Omisanya said on completion of ongoing police investigations, the 18 suspects would be prosecuted in court.