Lagos 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement in LP, PDP v APC

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Tuesday reserved ruling in the appeal filed by the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic party against the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 elections.

The Court of Appeal announced this decision on Tuesday through the Lead Judge, Justice, Yargata Nimpar.

LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and PDP’s Abdulazeez Adediran are challenging the ruling of the Lagos State Elections Petitions Tribunal that affirmed Sanwo-Olu’s reelection on September 25, 2023.

At the hearing of the appeal on Tuesday, Justice Nimpar reserved ruling after listening to the argument of the parties.

Nimpar said the date for judgement would be communicated to the parties.

Earlier, Counsel to the Labour Party, Benson Olagbade, urged the court to allow the appeal and set aside the decision of the Tribunal.

According to Olagbade, the Tribunal erred in law when it held that the burden of proof of specific oath of allegiance subscribed to by Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well as the evidence of his renounced citizenship rests on the appellant.

He urged the court to interpret Section 182 (1) (a) of the Constitution regarding the disqualification of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

He argued: “We invite this court to give full interpretation of the law to this matter.

“It does not matter whose ox is gored.”

Responding, Wole Olanipeku (SAN), counsel to Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, urged the court to dismiss the appeal.

He said the dual citizenship argued by the appellant was never brought before the tribunal.

Olanipekun said: “They are now presenting a case of dual citizenship, they believe that this is a trial court.

“The tribunal found out that the purported oath of allegiance to a foreign country was not before it so it ruled it out.

“We urge your lordship to dismiss this appeal.”

In the second case, the PDP filed its own appeal asking for disqualification of Sanwo-Olu’s reelection.

It also faulted the tribunal for striking out Adediran’s petition against Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party in the election.

Adediran and his political party reiterated that their petitions asking for the disqualification of the APC and Labour Party candidates were premised on the provision of Section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the constitution.

He said the Sections were constitutional grounds for qualification and disqualification for the office of Governor in Nigeria and supported by section 134(1) and 134(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Olanipekun submitted that the reliefs sought by the appellants were such that they must succeed on the strength of their petition and not on the weakness of the respondents.

He argued that the appellants did not prove anything before the lower tribunal and no burden shifted to the respondents to disprove any fact.

He said: “In the instant case, the petitioner tendered the alleged false document (Exhibit P36) from the bar.

“The petitioners could not produce before the court the original document from which exhibit P36 was obtained.

“It is trite law that where oral evidence and documentary evidence tendered by a party in proof of a fact is different, that party cannot be said to have led credible and cogent evidence in proof of that fact.”