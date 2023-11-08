Two killed in Lagos cults clash, police arrest six 

The police confirmed two persons dead in the Ojota area of Lagos State on Tuesday as two cult groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle.

Unconfirmed sources, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that three suspected cultists were killed.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the death toll of two, said six persons had been arrested over the incident.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said peace had been restored, adding that police deployed more operatives in the area.

An eyewitness told NAN that one person was killed at each of two road intersections in the area, while a third was killed in a foodstuffs shop.

NAN learnt that the clashes began on Sunday and went on through Monday and Tuesday, resulting in shooting to death of the victims.

Most shop owners in the area, particularly those selling industrial chemicals, did not open their shops since Monday for fear of escalation of the clashes.

Other traders in the area were seen discussing the clashes in groups, just as parents scuttled there to take their school children home,

Police patrol vans were seen combing the area on Tuesday when NAN visited.

A trader, Chinedu Agwu, lamented that cult crises were returning to Ojota and called on the police to raid cultists enclaves located at different streets in the area.

A food seller, Aminat Adewale, complained that Tuesday’s clash in particular prevented patrons from buy her prepared food.