Nigerian actress becomes professor in US university + Video

A Nigerian actress, Omowunmi Dada, has been appointed as a professor by the University of Michigan in the United States of America.

The actress made this known on her X handle on Tuesday, accompanying it with a video of her resumption of duty.

Dada featured as Madam Koi Koi in a recent series on Netflix, titled: “Origin of Madam Koi Koi.”

She tweeted on her X handle: “Stepping into my role as Professor Omowunmi at the University of Michigan! @UMich 🎓

“We dive into the captivating world of African stories and Nollywood, sparking thought-provoking conversations! 📚🌍🎥

“Can’t wait to embrace the journey ahead!”