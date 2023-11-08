Nigerian actress becomes professor in US university + Video

A Nigerian actress, Omowunmi Dada, has been appointed as a professor by the University of Michigan in the United States of America.
The actress made this known on her X handle on Tuesday, accompanying it with a video of her resumption of duty.
Dada featured as Madam Koi Koi in a recent series on Netflix, titled: “Origin of Madam Koi Koi.”
She tweeted on her X handle: “Stepping into my role as Professor Omowunmi at the University of Michigan! @UMich 🎓
“We dive into the captivating world of African stories and Nollywood, sparking thought-provoking conversations! 📚🌍🎥
“Can’t wait to embrace the journey ahead!”