Murray-Bruce faults Labour over declaration of strike

A former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has faulted Organised Labour over the declaration of strike in Imo State with immediate effect and nationwide beginning from November 14, 2023.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress disclosed this on Tuesday.

They based their decision on the attack on the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Reacting to the position of Organised Labour, Murray-Bruce, the former representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial District, said: “A national strike over a local issue in Imo is not what Nigeria needs right now.

“The reforms are working.

“The Naira is responding to such reforms.

“Multiple banks have declared record profits.

“The manufacturing sector has begun to adjust, meaning that jobs will be created.

“To rock the boat now is not in the national interest.

“Let us think beyond ourselves and our allies.

“Nigeria must not go down because of what went down in Imo.”