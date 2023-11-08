Police speak on reported disappearance of male genitals

The Borno State Police Command has dismissed reports of the disappearance of male genitals in Maiduguri.

The Command’s spokesman, Nahum Daso, described the claim by some “victims” as baseless misinformation.

Daso, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated that the Force had received misinformation spread by some individuals alleging the disappearance of their genitals usually after exchanging pleasantries with strangers.

He added that victims who lodged complaints were taken to the hospital for medical observation only to discover that the allegations were baseless as their genitals were intact and functional.

He said: “In this regard, police wish to inform the people of Borno not to panic; remain law-abiding and disregard misinformation capable of causing disaffection and disruption of the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“Police also call on law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful pursuits without fear of molestation and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”