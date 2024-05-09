Lecturer, 61, docked for allegedly intimidating tenant

A 61-year-old lecturer, Dr Chinyere Agatuekwe, has been arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly intimidating her tenant.

The police charged Agatuekwe, who lives in Aco estate, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, intimidation and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was reported at the Area Command office by one Agba Nwabueze, of Lugbe, Abuja, on March 26.

Tanko said that on December 23, 2023, the defendant sent some group of young men to the complainant’s apartment to throw him and his belongings out of the house.

He said that the men, acting under the instruction of the defendant, forcefully entered the complainant’s apartment and moved his property, with value yet unknown, outside while his rent was still on.

Tanko said that they also destroyed and stole some of the complainant’s property.

He further stated that during the police investigation, the defendant admitted to instructing the boys, now at large, to carry out the act.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 396 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The Defence Counsel, Rakiyat Abba, in an oral bail application, prayed the court to admit her client to bail in the most liberal terms.

Abba cited Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Sections 158, 162 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to back her plea.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in like sum.

Oladunmoye said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide means of identification.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 5 for hearing.