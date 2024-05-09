IPOB to South-East youths: ‘Don’t join Nigerian Army’

In a firm statement issued on Thursday, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Nigerian youths from the South-East region to desist from joining the recruitment exercise currently being advertised by the Nigeria Army.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Army, earlier in the month of May, had opened its portal for 87 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen and women.

Reacting to the development, IPOB, in the statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said it would amount to foolishness for any Nigerian youth to join the Army, alleging that it has depleted.

Expressing its reasons, IPOB alleged that, “The terrorists are seeking to create their own Islamic State in the North.

“These terrorists declared war on the Nigerian government and her soldiers and have successfully depleted the Nigerian Military’s manpower.

“Moreso, the low morale, tribalism, nepotism and poor salary in the Nigerian Army have forced a lot of soldiers to proceed on voluntary retirement.

“Some of the soldiers that applied for voluntary retirement and were refused by the Nigerian Army authorities absconded in what the military referred to as “Awol”.

“These factors have forced the Nigeria Army to advertise for recruitment almost twice or thrice in a year.

“It is imperative to inform the Nigerian youths especially the Biafran youths to avoid being recruited by the Nigeria Army to be sent to be sacrificed for terrorism business of the cabals.”