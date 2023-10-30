Rivers: Edwin Clark warns against planned Fubara’s impeachment 

South-South National Leader and elder statesmanChief Edwin Clark, has warned of dire consequences if Rivers State Governor Siminalaye Fubara is impeached.

Some vested interests are said to be plotting for the Governor’s sack.

Clark gave the warning in a statement he issued in reaction to the setting ablaze of the State House of Assembly on Sunday.

He stated that the fire incident arose from the plan to destabilise Rivers and impeach Fubara.

The elder statesman alleged that Fubara was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly complex after the incident to assess the level of damage.

Clark said: “I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers in the last 24 hours.

“I understand that the intention is to remove the governor, force his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly as the governor.

“Let me warn strongly that we will not allow that to happen!

“The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and for the national economy”.

He noted that Rivers people had suffered enough political crises.

“The state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past; and the Niger Delta Region by extension,’’ he stated.

The elder statesman called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies in Rivers to avert any untold crisis in the state.

He urged the President to act speedily to avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers in the interest of his administration and that of the nation’s democracy.

Clark also warned that the alleged vested interests should not be allowed to do whatever they liked, noting that Nigeria is a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all.