Breaking: ASUU threatens nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has threatened to embark on another nationwide strike to protest the absence of governing councils in all federal universities across the country among other issues the government is yet to address.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, spoke at a press conference which is ongoing at ASUU national secretariat, Abuja.

The body, which recalled that the federal government dissolved governing councils of the universities in May last year, has asked Nigerians to hold the government responsible for any decision it takes to protest the action of the government.