Police arrest former bank manager over alleged fraud in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a former bank manager for allegedly obtaining N650, 850,000 from 35 persons on the pretext of providing them with ‘proof of funds’ documents.

This is contained in a statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday by SP Yemisi Opalola, the Police Command’s spokesperson.

“The Police Command in Osun in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements has arrested serial fraudster, one Adeniyi Talabi, 47, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji road, Osogbo.

“The suspect, a former manager in one of the First Bank branches in Osogbo, was arrested for fraud.

“Obtaining money under false pretence, conversion and stealing N650, 850,000 in an illegal product called ‘PROOF of FUNDS’ which involved a total number of 35 victims.

“It is worthy to note that the said suspect was suspended by the First Bank Nigeria Plc, his former employers,” she said.

Opalola said that investigation into the case has since commenced and that the suspect and his accomplices would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, as assuring residents of his commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

Abba warned perpetrators of crimes that Osun would not be a safe haven for them.