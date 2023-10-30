FG partners Norway on fish farming, others

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has announced its partnership with the Norwegian Government in developing the agriculture, fisheries and renewable energy sector of the country.

This was the thrust when experts from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, led by Ingrild Beryshaug, visited the Minister, Prof. Joseph Utsev in Abuja.

Utsev said the collaboration would bring comprehensive institutional development in these areas and would benefit both countries.

While commending the team for the visit, the Minister said processes of identifying areas of interests should be completed by the top management team of the ministry.

This, Utsev said, would strengthen the partnership and create an opportunity for knowledge sharing.

He reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to explore opportunities to promote agriculture and aquaculture as an alternative revenue earner for the country.

The Head of the delegation, Ingrild Beryshaug, said that the Energy for Development Programme sought to strengthen the competence and capacity of countries in ensuring energy access for all while accelerating climate adaptation.

He said: “The programme’s goal encompasses a broad range of interests, such as Renewable Energy, Petroleum, Agriculture, Aquaculture (Fisheries), training, and capacity building.

“The importance of the Energy for Development Programme as a pivotal long-term Institutional Cooperation, places strong emphasis on access to electricity and the development of low-emission solutions”.

Members of the delegation include experts from the Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate, Norwegian Environmental Directorate, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

NORAD is a directorate under the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Norway is a global leader in aquaculture, due to its long coastline of clean, fresh seawater that provides good conditions for the operation of sustainable marine aquaculture activities.