Ohaneze decries apathy by Igbo youths to join police

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has decried what it described as lack of interest by the Igbo youths to join the Nigeria Police, saying it was disturbing.

President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated this in a statement.

In the statement signed by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Monday in Enugu, it noted that it was only by enlisting in the police that could offer them the possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future.

Iwuanyanwu said Ohaneze Ndigbo had observed with dismay the nonchalant attitude shown by the youths of the Southeast of Nigeria toward the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police.

READ ALSO:

Sahara Group advocates market-based regime to develop gas sector in Africa

Group advocates assistance, empowerment for women

Lawyers identify sexual harassment, others, as factors reducing female litigators

According to him, the available information shows that Kaduna State is leading in the online application into the Police with 20, 259 while Anambra State trails last with a mere 541 applications.

The Igbo Leader appealed: “While Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, and Enugu States have 737, 966, 999 and 1,036 applications respectively.

“I hereby call on the Southeast Governors led by Sen. Hope Uzodimma and the Chairman, Southeast council of traditional rulers led by HRH, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu and the States President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to sensitise the Igbo youths to join the police.

“Others are the Chairman, Association of South East Town Unions led by Chief Emeka Diwe; the Clergy and the various Igbo groups and social movements to use their various structures to sensitise the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise”.