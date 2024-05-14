Tinubu, Shettima to pay airport, parking fees

President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will now pay airport access toll and parking fees at any of the nation’s airports.

This was as the Federal Executive Council chaired by Tinubu approved a memorandum from the Ministry of Aviation scrapping toll exemptions for all Very Important Persons and government officials using the airports.

The Minister, Festus Keyamo, who announced this to journalists, after Tuesday’s FEC meeting, argued that the government was losing over 82 per cent of the revenue it should have earned from the e-tags that provide access to the airports.

He explained that the memoranda had initially recommended an exemption for the president and the vice president. However, Tinubu overruled the recommendation, insisting that he and the VP alongside their aides must pay tolls.

“Our memo says ‘with the exception of the President and the Vice President’. But the President overruled me and said he and the Vice President will pay, he said everybody will pay,” Keyamo revealed.

The Minister lamented that VIPs who have the money to pay tolls are evading payment, leaving the authorities to rely on charges gotten from the poor.

“They don’t pay the access fees. They don’t pay for parking, they don’t pay for essential services at airports, and they are VIPs.

“And I told myself and my team, I said not under my watch. It will not happen,” he said.

Keyamo vowed to end episodes where uniformed officers harass airport staff at the gates, assuring citizens that more cameras will be “planted” in strategic positions to capture those culpable.

He said the FG stands to generate N10bn annually from tolls, even as it considers a rebate for military veterans.