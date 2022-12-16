Rite Foods ignites Christmas mood for consumers

Rite Foods Limited, leading manufacturer of refreshing carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks and sausages, have firmed up plans to thrill consumers with a refreshing and excitingly rejuvenating yuletide with its Rite Christmas Activation in Lagos.

Rite Christmas Activation is scheduled to hold at Ikeja City Mall from December 19, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

It is an activation specially designed for consumers to bask in the ambience of the Yuletide with fun, games and gifts to savour the refreshing and joyous moments of the Christmas season with friends and families.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, said that the Rite Christmas Activation is in line with the company’s commitment to creating special and exciting moments for its consumers and their families, especially during the yuletide season.

Adedugbe said: “Christmas season is special for everyone and we know that consumers and their families would love to create and share fun moments which is why the Rite Christmas Activation is designed to create those refreshing and special moments for consumers to have the best fun moments with their families in a refreshing atmosphere filled with different flavours and arrays of our refreshing brands for every moment.”

The activation holds at the Atrium at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, where the 13 variants of Naija’s favourite range of refreshing soft drinks, Bigi, as well as the smooth and refreshing Sosa fruit drink with five flavours will provide maximum refreshment for consumers and their friends and families.

The No. 1 Energy Drink in Nigeria, Fearless Energy Drink, with two flavours, as well as the innovative Rite and Bigi spicy and beef sausage rolls, all manufactured by the company with state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology, will be readily available to add to the refreshment and energise consumers for top-notch fun and excitement during the activation.

Consumers also stand a chance to participate in raffle draws by buying any of the flavours of the refreshing and energising products and win fantastic gifts during the event to add to the thrill and excitement of Christmas.

A statement by the company said: “With the Rite Christmas Activation, Rite Foods Limited has once again demonstrated its commitment to being a consumer-centric company by putting consumers first at the core of its operations while also operating on the best global standard on the continent.

“The company is a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage manufacturing company poised to meet consumers’ tastes, needs and wants through refreshing and energizing flavours of its arrays of products.”





