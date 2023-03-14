Restructuring to regionalism only way for the survival of Nigeria, Gani Adams sets agenda for Tinubu

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set the agenda for the restructuring of Nigeria into regionalism as the only way for the survival of the country.

Adams made the appeal at the 2023 edition of the Oodua People’s Congress annual Thanksgiving programme in Lagos.

The Yoruba generalissimo said Nigeria has passed through difficult moments, insisting that restructuring into regionalism remains the best option for Nigeria.

Adams said God has been the pillar of support for the organization, adding that the group has threshold to survive all crisis.

Iba Adams, who is also the national coordinator of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, pointed out that the thanksgiving programme is to appreciate God for keeping the hope of the group alive, adding that OPC had, in the last two decades, survived various challenges either from within or outside the South west region.

He maintained also that the

challenges encountered in the past

years were purely like a blessing in disguise for the Yoruba race.

“In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organization in Yoruba land. We have secured the South west region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war. And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our organization.

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Saliu in his sermon, said OPC has shown enough commitment to the will of God by organizing a special Thanksgiving service to appreciate Allah for keeping the group’s hope alive.

“Allah has been of great blessing to the organization for surviving the most trying period in the life of the group. I urge all members of the organization to keep faith with the leadership of the organization.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ayobami Ojo of the Apostolic Garden Cherubim and Seraphim church, Lagos spoke about the need for the Yoruba socio cultural to remain consistent in seeking the face of God in all its programmes.

“It is worthy of the organization to praise God. God appreciates praise in the lives of his creatures. The OPC has passed through thick and thin and now become a formidable force in the South west.

Apart from all members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council, (NCC) prominent guests at the event include the Osi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof.Raheem Kolawole, Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and General Secretary of the OPC, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Yinka Oguntimehin, Akinrogun Aare Ona kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Dauda Asikolaiye and Akinluwa Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Olawale Mann among others.