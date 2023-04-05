Relationship Expert Blessing Okoro granted bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted bail to Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro, for alleged cyber-bullying.

The Nigeria Police Force had arraigned Okoro, better known as”Blessing CEO, before Justice Yelim Bogoro.

She was arraigned on a six counts charge bordering on alleged cyber-bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

On April 4, Okoro’s lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos on her behalf, according to SaharaReporters.

The publication added that the police did not oppose the bail application.

Regarding bail conditions, the police urged the court to use its discretion.

The Judge granted Blessing CEO bail in the absence of opposition.

Okoro was admitted to N10 million bail with two sureties in like sum.