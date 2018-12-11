Recruitment: PSC receives 104,289 applications in 12 days to fill 10,000 vacancies

The Police Service Commission says it has received 104,289 applications towards the recruitment of 10,000 Constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commission had received 21,878 applications on December 4, five days after the recruitment portal was opened.

NAN also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the recruitment of 10,000 police constables to beef-up the strength of the force.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday in Abuja said the applications came 12 days after the recruitment portal was opened on November 30.

Ani said the applications hit the 104,289 mark at 1.30am on Tuesday.

“The portal is expected to close on January 11, 2019 in line with the Federal Character requirement of six weeks,” he said.

He said Niger had the highest number of applications of 7,985, followed by Kano with 7,513; Katsina, 6,820; Bauchi, 6,204; and Kaduna, 5,729 applicants.

The spokesman said Bayelsa had the lowest applications of 347, Lagos State, 516; Ebonyi, 600; Anambra, 605; Abia, 733; and Imo, 870.

Ani said out of the 104,289 applications received so far, 93,871 were males, while 10,418 were females.

He said the commission was committed to a transparent exercise that would abide by the rules and regulations of the Public Service.