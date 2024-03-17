Recruitment: Immigration, Prison, NSCDC, Fire Service Board speaks

The Board of Immigration, Correctional, NSCDC and Fire Service says recruitment is ongoing only in the Federal Fire Service.

The Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, spoke on the development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Ahmed said the Board is not recruiting into the Immigration, NSCDC or Correctional services as is being rumoured on social media.

Ahmed assured applicants, who had applied to be employed into FFS, that they would be duly notified via their phone numbers and email addresses provided during the online registration.

He said: “The board wishes to state categorically that the various online publications on recruitment in the services under its purview are fictitious and should be disregarded.

“Also, the board wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of these fake recruitment syndicates and racketeers.”