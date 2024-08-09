Protest: GAC members hail Sanwo-Olu for ensuring peace

Members of Governance Advisory Council of Lagos State have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the approach adopted by the State Government in handling the recent nationwide demonstrations tagged: #EndBadGovernance.

GAC members, led by their Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, said this when they paid a solidarity visit to the Governor.

During the visit at the State House in Marina on Friday, the commended Sanwo-Olu for not allowing the protests to destabilise Lagos as witnessed in some parts of the country.

The Governor, in the company of his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, received the GAC delegation.

Olusi showered praises on Sanwo-Olu for bringing what he called “mature leadership” to bear in making sure the State was not thrown into a chaos while granting the rights of the citizens to express their grievances through protest.

The elder statesman said the Governor’s approach had elicited nationwide applause and set a precedent in the manner the Government should engage protesters.

He said: “We are here to express our solidarity and support for the Governor of Lagos with respect to problems observed in the country recently.

Also Read:

“We are witnesses to the way the Governor has handled the recent expression of grievances through protests by our fellow citizens with respect to the current economic hardship, which we acknowledge is a global issue.

“The maturity and leadership displayed by the Governor in handling the situation has elicited respect and encomium from length and breadth of our country.

“We members of the GAC thought it is appropriate and proper to be here physically to encourage and to thank our Governor, having been inspired by God to take appropriate steps to ensure peace and stability in Lagos.”

The GAC members hailed Sanwo-Olu for the palliative programmes rolled out by the State Government to cushion the effects of the hardship on the people.

Olusi said the launch of EKOCARES – a bespoke social protection initiative of the Sanwo-Olu administration – had brought relief to thousands of households within the State, noting that the proactive measures had helped in curtailing negative effects which the protest could have had on Lagos.

The elder statesman said the Sunday Discount Markets where residents bought basic foodstuff at 25 percent discount rate had particularly brought down tempers, with other palliative programmes initiated by the Government to help people cope in the period of hardship.

He added: “The Governor has done a lot in terms of enhancing the welfare and wellbeing of people in Lagos.

“Many Lagosians are witnesses and can testify to all the palliative programmes targeted at alleviating the hardship experienced by the people.

“We have seen the accounts rendered to bring succour to the people, which are too numerous to be ignored.

“It is, therefore, in appreciation of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s devotion, loyalty and commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of all the people living in Lagos that we have come here today to commend him and also pray for him for more strength in steering the affairs of the State.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said the calmness experienced in Lagos during the “hunger protests” was a collective effort that was made by all stakeholders in the State, noting that he listened to all advice offered in order to ensure the State was not thrown into violence.

The Governor said: “I am taking this accolade on behalf of various stakeholders, including the traditional leaders, religious leaders and particularly the youth.

“We realised that we needed to engage every segment of our State to let people see reasons why we should sue for peace.

“People listened to us.

“We will also not go to sleep after this.

“The confidence people have expressed in our government will require that we buckle up and keep their expectations of our government.

“We are not taking our eyes off the ball; we will continue to engage and collaborate to make Lagos safer not only for residents but also for investors.”

Post Views: 0