NYSC wants security agencies, governors to secure release of missing officials

The National Youth Service Corps has appealed to security agencies and governors of Anambra and Imo States to help secure the release of two of its officials who went missing on July 29.

Eddy Megwa, NYSC’s Director of Information and Public Relations, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the duo went missing while traveling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.

Megwa said: “The NYSC Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Mr Okun Christopher and his driver, Mr Daniel Asibong were travelling in a white official Hilux vehicle with registration number 27D31FG when they were last heard of.

“The scheme also enjoins all well-meaning individuals from both states to assist the security agencies in the search and rescue efforts of the missing NYSC officials.”

Also Read:

Megwa urged anyone with useful information regarding their whereabouts to contact the law enforcement agents in Anambra and Imo States.

“They could also contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, Area Offices and National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja or the nearest police station for immediate action,” he added.

Post Views: 0