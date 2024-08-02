Protest: Borno relaxes curfew for Juma’at prayers

The Borno State Government and heads of security agencies have announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew imposed in the state to give room for Muslims to observe the Friday (Jumaat) congregation prayers.

The spokesman of the Borno State Police Command and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daso Nahun, disclosed this.

Nahu said this in a statement released in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Friday.

According to him, the curfew would be relaxed from 12pm to 3pm to enable Muslims to attend the Jumaat prayers at mosques close to their communities.

He stated that the curfew would continue to be enforced from pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

He advised the residents to go about their lawful business and avoid any form of violence.

Also Read:

Nahun assured the public of adequate protection of lives and property, working towards sustainable peace and safety in the state.

He added: “This decision comes after a series of incidents in the state, including protests, IED explosions, and culpable homicide.

“The government and security agencies are working to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.”

Post Views: 3