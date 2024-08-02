Protest: VeryDarkMan tackles Wike over statement 

Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is attempting to bully the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters by restricting them to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
VeryDarkMan spoke moments before police tear gassed protesters at the Berger Roundabout in Abuja on Friday.
He said they had no need to go to the stadium since they were not footballers like Victor Osimhen or Jay Jay Okocha.
He called on President Bola Tinubu to address them.
VDM however warned the protesters against violence, stating that he would personally hand over anyone who caused any form of violence to the police.
The nationwide protest commenced on Thursday in Abuja and other parts of the country to demand an end to hunger and bad governance.