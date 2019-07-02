Subscribers to the Fairmont residential scheme, a home ownership initiative by Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, a leading real estate company, have commended the company for delivering on its promise of instant physical allocation of plots upon payment of 30 per cent initial deposits.

The subscribers gave the commendation at the weekend when they were allocated their plots of land at Propertymart’s The Fairmont Hilltop Estate, Alagbado, Lagos State.

One of the allottees, Suraj Wahab, praised the company for its commitment to helping prospective home-owners achieve their dreams of home ownership conveniently and transparently.

Wahab said: “I commend Propertymart for staying the course. I knew the time they started the Fairmont Scheme at Arepo, but I never believed it would be a reality. I thought it was just a 3D imagery. Some weeks ago, when I went there, I was surprised that the structures I saw on display then were actually on ground and people have been living there. That was what spurred me to give this a try.”

Wahab also hailed the company’s consistency, noting that it’s not easy for a business to have survived 10 years if it wasn’t doing things right.

He added: “For a company to begin operations and still be waxing strong in 10 years means they are doing something right. Besides, there are solid pieces of evidence to show for their activities. It is commendable.”

Another investor, Lateef Raheem, who came with his wife and children, also praised Propertymart and The Fairmont Estate, noting that the company is bringing Magodo’s standard to Alagbado.

Raheem said: “Fairmont Hilltop Estate is going to be an excellent location to build our home. We are looking at the standard of Magodo here in Alagbado, with the view and the structures. Propertymart is genuine, a big thump up for them.”

An elated Funke Balogun-Odu, another subscriber, said: “I just paid 30 per cent, and the allocation has been given to me. The environment is cool, it looks like a country home. I’m delighted with my relationship with Propertymart, and I will be telling others about The Fairmont Hilltop Estate.”

One of the early investors in the residential scheme, Ogechi Onyedum, expressed happiness and satisfaction with the estate, noting: “The environment is very nice, serene and is on a hilltop which gives you a beautiful view. I can boldly say that Propertymart delivers on their promise, and I will refer them to others.”

While commending the beautiful location and Propertymart’s integrity, another allotee, Adejoke Atiku, said it was a dream come true for because she didn’t believe initially that she would get her allocation once she paid the 30 per cent deposit.

Atiku said: “This estate is going to be a very standard place; I really appreciate the location. I know the company wants it to be a mega estate, and it will certainly stand out. The payment is instalment, and I’ve not been disappointed; there’s transparency in the process. Mere looking at this environment, I can see it’s going to be a megacity in a short while.”

Speaking on the Fairmont Advantage Offer, Deputy Managing Director, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, Abimbola Arasi, said it was a unique offer to help many more Nigerians own their homes, while restating the company’s commitment to continue to develop innovative solutions to cushion the effect of harsh environment inhibiting home ownership.

Arasi said: “The majority of our clients are amazed that we can come up with such an innovative idea to help them own their homes in this harsh economy. Many of our clients have been expressing gratitude over this product, but they should expect more from us because we are a customer-friendly organisation. We are always thinking of them, their needs, and how we can meet them.”

Arasi added that the offer is a pocket-friendly way of getting one’s home because “once you make 30 per cent down payment, you sight your plot. In Africa, we believe that an individual only becomes a full adult when he/she owns a home, and we are committed to helping our clients meet this need. We encourage our prospects to pick on time before it’s exhausted.”

He further encouraged everyone interested in enjoying the offer to visit www.propertymartltd.com or send a mail to [email protected] as the offer will be closing soon.

The Fairmont Advantage Offer is the first-of-it-kind home ownership initiative in the Nigerian real estate sector that enables prospective subscribers to take ownership of their plots upon the payment of 30 per cent deposit, which starts from N1.1 million.

An additional benefit is that the plan is flexible as subscribers are allowed to spread the remaining balance of outright price across six months after the initial deposit.

“The Fairmont” serviced plots, strategically located in Arepo, Lekki-Ajah and Alagbado respectively, are not only affordable but also allow clients to live in safe, beautiful environments with well-defined perimeters.

Other positive features of The Fairmont by Propertymart are its eco-friendly environment, top-grade infrastructure including paved roads, CCTV, electricity, street lights, drainage and green areas amongst others.