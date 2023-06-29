Prominent Zamfara bandit kingpin killed by explosives planted by his colleagues

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Dogo Gudali, has been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device planted by members of his terrorist group, PRNigeria is reporting.

The IED, according to a military source in the North West, was planted to eliminate troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

The troops were on a clearance operation at the fringes of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The military source, while confirming the incident, said: “The explosive was intended for troops, but detonated prematurely and killed the daredevil bandit leader, Dogo Gudali, and some of his fighters.

“Dogo Gudali and his gang members have been terrorising Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.”

PRNigeria.