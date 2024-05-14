37-year-old man arraigned for allegedly defiling minor in Anambra

The Police on Tuesday arraigned 37-year-old Chinonso Nwaiwu before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant is facing three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, infliction of physical injury and exploitation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The state Prosecuting Counsel, C.R. Akara, said the defendant committed the offences on November 16, 2023 at Plastic Estate, Oba.

According to Akara, the offences contravened Section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law of Anambra 2017 and Section 35 of the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra, 2004.

Justice Peace Otti ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility.

Otti later adjourned the case to June 14.