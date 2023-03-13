Primate Ayodele builds houses for 20 widows, orphans, empowers youths

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has built houses for 20 widows and orphans in his church.

In the same vein, he empowered more than 70 youths drawn from the Christian and Muslim communities in Lagos state.

The prophet explained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin that the widows, orphans and the less privileged are dear to his heart and the building is just another testament of his love towards them.

He made it known that his decision to build a beautiful edifice for them is in line with the word of God that preaches catering for the widows and orphans (James 1:27).

‘’Catering for the widows and orphans is something I find so much joy in doing, I love them so much and these houses built for them is just a proof of love towards them. The word of God in James 1:27 explained that caring for the orphans and widows is a pure and undefiled religion before God the father; that’s exactly what I have done; listening to the instructions of God.’’

While speaking on his empowerment for the youths, Primate Ayodele stated that many of them have been forced to go into illegal activities due to the situation of the economy even though it’s against their wish. He stated that the reason behind the empowerment for the youths is to contribute his quota to their developments because they are the future of the nation.

‘’The situation of this country has forced some of our youths to go into illegal activities against their wishes. They have got involved in drug abuse, internet fraud, and some go into money rituals just to earn their daily living. The rate of unemployment in the country is really high, they have nothing to engage themselves in other than these illegal activities. Therefore, in my own way of eradicating these problems, I thought of empowering them with financial support and skills. They are not just youths in my church, they are youths in the community, including Christians and Muslims’’.

Primate Ayodele is known for his many philanthropic activities for the downtrodden in the society. Through his foundation, INRI Widows’ Foundation, he has reached out to more than 15,000 widows in Lagos communities. Just recently, he kicked off ‘17 days of appreciation and philanthropic activities’ which was to reach out to the needy in the society.

During the programme, he gave out 15 vehicles including five cars, five mini-buses, five tricycles, financial empowerment, GCE and WAEC forms, others to members of his church and community.