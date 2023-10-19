Police vow to fish out killers of Ebonyi principal, teacher

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Thursday vowed to fish out the killers of a school principal and his teacher.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Principal of Nkeleke Echara Secondary School, Ojiegbe, Simon Ominyi, and his teacher, Moses Nwibo, were both murdered in the school by hoodlums on October 13.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told NAN in Abakaliki that the command had commenced investigation on the matter.

Onovwakpoyeya said: “We are aware of the incident and police are in top gear to find out the root of the killing in order to bring the perpetrators to book.”

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Francis Okorie, condemned the dastardly act against his members.

Okorie described the incident as “shocking and wicked”, adding that it was an embarrassment to the society.

He said: “It is very bad for a sane man or woman to kill a teacher, who only works with chalk and pen.

“We condemn the act.

“The cane we are using is just to correct the school children.”

He said that the union had yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Also, the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Chidi Igboji, said it was a “shameful act” to kill teachers.

Igboji said: “Yes, they were gruesomely murdered in the line of duty at Nkeleke.

“This is too bad.

“We urge the state government and security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”