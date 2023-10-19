Imo 2023: People’ll prove they deeply love Uzodimma on November 11, group tells PDP

The Imo State people will demonstrate their impeccable love and support for Governor Hope Uzodimma by overwhelmingly voting for his re-election in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, a support group for the Governor, Professionals Movement for Hope, has told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Convener of the group, Engineer Obinna Obiozor, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the unprecedented achievements of the Uzodimma administration anchored on his shared prosperity agenda have deeply endeared the Governor to the people of Imo and that no amount of propaganda by the opposition parties can change the profound love the Imolites have for him.

He said the overwhelming votes given to the All Progressives Congress at the last House of Assembly election by the people of Imo were a resounding vote of confidence in the achievements of his government in the last three years. The group is confident the Imolites will again demonstrate their unflinching support for Uzodimma when the governorship election gets underway on November 11.

The PMH added that Uzodimma’s government initiated and successfully executed infrastructure development projects, such as road construction and other essential facilities, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs, which have led to improvements in the daily lives of the people.

He said, “Our people know the leaders that love them; they know that Uzodimma has served them meritoriously in the last three years, and we are happy that our people are also very appreciative of what his government has done, just as they demonstrated during the last election. Those who still think Uzodimma isn’t overwhelmingly popular are amnesiacs because we wonder why they quickly forgot how our people in Imo gave the APC a landslide victory in an election conducted a few months ago.

“This government’s infrastructural development, particularly its road revolution, has been the key factor that has set the administration apart and won the hearts of the Imo people. The massive electoral support they gave the APC in March is a clear indication that the people of Imo have wholeheartedly embraced Uzodimma’s efforts. The overwhelming and unprecedented support is a vote of confidence in his government’s achievements over the last three years, which is both fulfilling and a call for them to redouble their efforts towards more projects and greater dedication to duty.

“As professionals canvassing for good governance that is capable of engendering prosperity for all, we are happy to know that Uzodimma operates a government that is open and transparent; he engages and connects with the people regularly by rendering reports of his stewardship to his people.”

The group also chided the national leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party for insinuating that the PDP could upstage the APC in Imo, describing the party as contesting the election ‘only for relevance’ as the APC remains the only formidable party in the state.

“It is obvious the PDP is suffering from delusional grandeur; how a drowning party like that thinks our people are with them beats our imagination. APC, through Uzodimma’s administration’s achievements, has endeared itself to our people with numerous projects; that is his selling point! We are confident the Imolites will come out and vote for the Governor en masse so that he can consolidate on his shared prosperity agenda that gives hope to our people,” he said.