Two employees docked for stealing company’s N705,750

Two administrative staffers were, on Thursday, arraigned before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly conspiring and stealing N705,750 from their company.

Isifanus Madaki, 27, of Suleja Niger State and Joseph Okpe, 26 of Mararaba, Nasarawa State, are standing trial on two counts bordering on criminal conspiracy and theft.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Bello Muhammed of Suncity Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp police station on September 31.

Nwafoaku said that the defendants, both administrative staff of Rabby Recreation Park, Life Camp Abuja, in charge of customers’ payment transactions, conspired and stole N705,750 from the company.

He said that the money was stolen in installments by Madaki and Okpe from April 10 to July 20 but was discovered during an audit of the company’s account.

The prosecution counsel said that during police investigation, the defendants could not give satisfactory account of their actions and all efforts to recover the money proved abortive.

Nwafoaku said that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code Law.

The Area Court Judge, Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Wakili said that the defendants must provide reliable sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He also said that the sureties must provide their BVN print outs, two recent passport photographs and valid identification cards which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the case till November 14 for hearing.