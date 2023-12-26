Police speak on gruesome murder of journalist in Edo

The Police Command in Edo said it is aware of the recent surge in secret cult fighting and the killings in Benin.

The killings have claimed the lives of innocent citizens, notably, Hillary Nosa Odia, a staff of Independent Television and Radio, Benin City.

The Command in a statement on Tuesday in Benin by its Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said it was vigorously fighting the crime and wished to end it for the state to be peaceful for all.

Its efforts in fighting against secret cult members and to stop the killings, Nwabuzor said, were shown in the loss of one of its personnel on December 24, during an operation in the Ugbowo axis of the city.

Nwabuzor said: “Nevertheless, a sizable number of arrests of the secret cult members of various cult groups have been made in different locations in the state and will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“In view of the above, Mr Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, the Commissioner Of Police Edo, appeals to the people of Edo State to remain calm and go about with their Christmas celebrations.

“He reiterates the command’s commitments and readiness of officers and men to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizenry and residents of Edo State during this yuletide period.

“He, however, solicits the citizens’ participation in giving out information to the Police, as modern and civilised policing entail citizenship and community policing”.

Odia was reportedly shot dead on Christmas eve at a drinking joint near Esigie Police Station in the heart of Benin.